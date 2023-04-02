Stunt-bikers on Srinagar roads

Recently some incidents related to stunts by bikers occurred in Srinagar. After the incidents there is a demand for an end to such actions on the public roads. Traffic Police Department launched a drive against the youth indulging in stunts.

Other sections of society must also help in solving the problem. The parents, providing motorcycles or bikes to their young sons, must strictly tell them not to use those for stunts on public roads.

With stunts, the youngsters are not only endangering their own lives but also the lives of other people on roads. A number of accidents have occurred since past in which some motor bikers have lost their lives or were injured while doing stunts. Some other people too have been the victim of these stunt bikers' actions.