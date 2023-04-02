Stunt-bikers on Srinagar roads

Recently some incidents related to stunts by bikers occurred in Srinagar. After the incidents there is a demand for an end to such actions on the public roads. Traffic Police Department launched a drive against the youth indulging in stunts.
Other sections of society must also help in solving the problem. The parents, providing motorcycles or bikes to their young sons, must strictly tell them not to use those for stunts on public roads.
With stunts, the youngsters are not only endangering their own lives but also the lives of other people on roads. A number of accidents have occurred since past in which some motor bikers have lost their lives or were injured while doing stunts. Some other people too have been the victim of these stunt bikers' actions.
There is nothing wrong using motorcycles for the safe travel and it is needed also. But using the two wheelers for stunts is dangerous and has been proving fatal. For keeping their children safe, it is the responsibility of the parents to tell them not to indulge in such deadly acts.
If they do not listen, the bike facility to them should be withdrawn. If proper counselling is done at homes and at colleges, and necessary awareness created, most stunt bikers hopefully will give up what they are doing.
There is not a large number of stunt bikers in Srinagar, but the number is increasing and it is the cause of concern.
Stunts on public roads is a serious problem and needs to be tackled strictly. Presence of such groups on the roads sometimes leads to other crimes including group fights and harassment of others.
Not only the problem of stunt bikers has to be solved, the overall travel must be made safe and secure on roads in Srinagar. For that the traffic rules must be strictly implemented. Some people, driving four wheelers and three wheelers, or those riding two wheelers keep on violating the rules, leading to accidents.
A number of young drivers and bikers do not have the required driving licences. A sizeable number of those on two wheelers are without helmets.
It has been noticed that a number of people riding motorcycles or scooters have the tendency of wrongly overtaking other vehicles and also wrongly crossing in front of other vehicles.
They do not bother about possible accidents in such situations. From bikers, indulging in stunts, and other riders and drivers, all have to follow traffic safety rules to avoid accidents and to make the travel safe and smooth on roads.