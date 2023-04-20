Subtleties of Rain

It took the modern science fourteen centuries to comprehend the mystery of nature that is the downfall of the rain, enshrined in Holy Quran. Not that Holy Quran needs scientific authentication, as it is the book of ‘Hikmat’ the ultimate wisdom, hence Quran-ul-Hakim.

In defining rain, Holy Quran has defined it as carefully measured descent of water. The Quranic idiom for the word ‘measure’ is ‘biqadarin’.

This word is the expression of an ordered calculated measure: it is the definition of a mathematical program, amply borne as a scientific fact.

Life exists underground in various forms; there could be million times a million bacteria in a gram of soil. Without rain water, they stay dormant—lifeless genetic codes. As rain falls, they are revived to assume a large production campaign beginning with nitrogen fixation.