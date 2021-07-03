Suicides in Kashmir

A poignant episode of the show Pazer (The Truth) on Red FM J&K Youtube Channel, hosted by multi-talented Rayees Mohiuddin, tried to peep into the mind of a suicide survivor. It evoked anguish and brooding over the dismal state of affairs.

Across Kashmir, suicides are rising. Especially among youth. People are tired in general but youth are more tired and closed off. Fuelled by mistrust, unemployment and general disillusionment around, suicides are becoming a leading cause of death in Kashmir. The data compiled by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) records around 6000 cases of suicide in Kashmir between 1990 and 2019, with experts attributing the cause to the armed conflict. Experts also cite underlying health issues like anxiety, major depressive disorders and drug addiction as related causes for suicide.

As the attempted suicide cases and deaths run in thousands through three decades, it is becoming an upsetting concern. Recently, there has been a dramatic spurt in suicides here. A kind of ‘suicide contagion’ seems to work as more people take their life or suffer morbidity because of a failed attempt to suicide. A news report Amid Suicides, Experts Warn Against ‘Copycat Phenomena’ in Kashmir quoted experts warning about the ‘copycat phenomenon’ wherein distressed and vulnerable persons feel inspired to end their life by consuming an overdose of information about suicides through media ( Kashmir Observer, 01 June-2021).