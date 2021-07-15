Supreme court acts as saviour of democracy

Prime Minister, Kharag Orasad Oli’s determination to cling to power coupled with complete disregard for constitutional norms resulted in the illegal recommendation to dissolve parliament twice in a span of five months, and President Bidya Bhandari accepted the cabinet decision without examining its legal validity which resulted in supreme court’s ruling to set aside it, thereby virtually saving the democracy in this Himalyan Kingdom.

A five member constitutional bench of Supreme Court headed by chief justice, Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana delivered a historical verdict to reinstate the parliament and issued a directive to appoint Sher Bahadur Deuba as prime minister who was administered the oath by her after the removal of a technical flaw in the draft of a letter which had delayed the ceremony for few hours.

With this significant development, the current turmoil has ended to some extent though Sher Bahadur Deuba, a leader of three parties' coalition comprising Nepali Congress, CPN(UML) and one faction of Rashtriya Janaty Party will have to seek a vote of trust within 30 days.