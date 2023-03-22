Surgery during earthquake

The conducting of a surgery of a female patient by the medical staff at Sub-District Hospital in Bijbehara on Tuesday night when an earthquake shook Jammu and Kashmir has again brought focus on the very difficult and challenging circumstances the doctors and para-medical staff have to work sometimes.

During the strong tremors when people were rushing out of their houses and other buildings for their safety, the doctor and the medical staff at Bijbehara Hospital, without caring about their lives, continued to remain in the operation theatre and completed the surgery, ensuring the safety of the patient and her newborn baby.

The related video went viral on social media and the medical staff was widely appreciated for their commendable job. Being from a noble profession, the doctors and other medical staff keep on doing great work, saving the lives of their patients.