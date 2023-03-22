Surgery during earthquake

The conducting of a surgery of a female patient by the medical staff at Sub-District Hospital in Bijbehara on Tuesday night when an earthquake shook Jammu and Kashmir has again brought focus on the very difficult and challenging circumstances the doctors and para-medical staff have to work sometimes.
During the strong tremors when people were rushing out of their houses and other buildings for their safety, the doctor and the medical staff at Bijbehara Hospital, without caring about their lives, continued to remain in the operation theatre and completed the surgery, ensuring the safety of the patient and her newborn baby.
The related video went viral on social media and the medical staff was widely appreciated for their commendable job. Being from a noble profession, the doctors and other medical staff keep on doing great work, saving the lives of their patients.
While some of their work gets noticed, the rest of such work does not get noticed or reported. The services of doctors and para medical staff during COVID-19 was hailed world over.
A number of doctors died while saving the lives of patients. In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation for appreciating the services of medical staff during the pandemic.
Appreciation of their good work, motivates the doctors and para medical staff to do their duty more professionally and with more commitment and dedication. It is also true about all other people working in other sectors.
Medical field being highly important requires a good working atmosphere for the medical staff. While their good work is being appreciated, but unfortunately there are incidents when they are being attacked, harassed, intimidated and humiliated sometimes by the attendants of the patients or some other people in hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir.
Such incidents should not happen. Attacking, humiliating or intimidating the medical staff at times can demoralise and demotivate them. If there are genuine complaints against the medical staff those should be brought into the notice of higher ups so that necessary action is taken.
There is no justification for violence and harassment of doctors and other medical staff. The medical staff must be provided a sense of security and safety in hospitals.
They must be also provided the required facilities and infrastructure in the hospitals so that better care is available for the patients. Further improvement is needed at various levels in health sector.
This improvement can further change the scenario for good in government hospitals.