Surname: Personal, Cultural or Historical!

Surname, the last name or the family name is different from your given or the first name. It is the name shared by the family. It usually is the identity of a person and can give a good idea of the family background, the religion, the cast and also the region of the country from which the person comes.

Take for example an Aggarwal, Gupta, Mittal, Jindal, Goel, Bansal or Kansal, would in all probability mean that the person is a Hindu, has his origin in North India, is a Baniya (trading community), usually a vegetarian, Hindi speaking, and invariably financially sound.

Likewise, Subramanium indicates a person originally from Tamil Nadu or Kerala and a Hindu Brahmin with personal name derived from Sanskrit subrahmaṇya ‘dear to Brahmins’ (an epithet of the god Kartikeya son of Shiva).

They are of Tamil origin and very intelligent and often scholars. Dr C Subramanium former minister for Planning and Deputy Chairman planning commission, Subramaniam Swamy Politician and Economist, Gopal Subramanium an eminent lawyer, former Attorney general of India and an internationally known arbitrator are just a few examples of this surname from the Southern part of India.

Close to Tamil Nadu is Andhra Pradesh and Telangana where Reddy is a common surname and mostly land owners are very powerful politically.

Banerjees, Mukherjee, Chatterjee, Bhattacharya and Gangulys are high caste Brahmins who trace their origin from the sage Shandilya of Ujjain an ancient city of Madhya Pradesh but now rooted in Bengal. Mamta Banerjee CM, West Bengal is the living example.