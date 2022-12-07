Sustainable Dairying: The Race to Net Zero Emissions

Global milk production is projected to grow at 1.8% p.a. (to 1060 million tonnes by 2031) over the next decade, faster than most other main agricultural commodities. India has been the leading producer and consumer of dairy products worldwide since 1998 with a sustained growth.

India is the largest producer of milk and ranked 1st, contributing to 23 per cent of global milk production. Milk production in the country has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.2 % to reach 209.96 million tones, which is amounting worth Rs 8.50 Lakh Crore annually, more than the turnover of wheat and rice.

Dairying is one of the most important sector and a vast population of around 4.70 lac household and household enterprises in Kashmir Valley own dairy cattle, both in rural and urban areas and the annual milk production of Union Territory is around 2.6 million tones, with the per capita availability of more than 570 gm per day (National per capita availability is 427 gm per day).