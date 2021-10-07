Sustainable Development: An Ethical Imperative

“Start by doing what is necessary, then what is possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible”. Shiv Khera

Here is a teaching about sustainable attitude; that wastage of food is prohibited: “Kulu washrabu wala tusrifu i.e., you may eat and drink but do not cross the limits”. According to this teaching in Islam, eating and drinking of permissible food is fine, but wastefulness is discouraged. Qur’an instructs us to eat and drink, but waste not by excess, for God loves not the wasters (Qur’an, 7:31) so that we stay away from lavishness in our day-to-day eating habits. It constantly points out that economizing what one has, without being excessive.

There are very clear directions in Islam, banning wastefulness. Imagine how we not only waste our resources, but damage it all in a permanent way. The dangerous effects our ways to deal with our resources are now evident. Furthermore, for the greater part it is not possible to regenerate the resources we have contaminated, devastated, or eradicated. It is in this regard that we may judge how significant was the point that the God’s Messenger (PBUH) stressed, when he said: There should be no wastage of water even while performing ablution/wuduw, even if you are by a flowing river. How significant it is for the conservation of the ecological balance. If any one does more or less than this, he has done wrong and transgressed or offended and thus did a wrong. It means Sunnah also emphasizes proper use of water.