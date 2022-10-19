Sustainable food system is a support to life. The sustainable development goals list has thrust on eliminating poverty and has shown concern for zero hunger on top priority. life is subservient to judicious food consumption. The World Food Day 2022 emphasised on primary focus to address and tackle hunger and strive to eradicate hunger across the world.

Wars, conflict, climate changes and economic recession have created food challenges in many nations. The covid 19 Aftermath added to the food crisis in certain pockets of the world. India is a rich producer of rice, wheat and pulses and has strategic importance in the world food market, but India is also restricting export to mitigate its own challenges in the present global scenario.

India holds the record second largest agricultural land in the world as 60% rural Indian households make their living from agriculture. The share of agriculture in total gross value added (GVA) of the economy has trended around 18 % in India.