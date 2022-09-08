Sustaining local communities

Meadows of Great Tosamaidan represent a significant potential for the development of ecotourism, a form of a tourism that takes place in natural areas, sustains local communities and involves a learning experience. It might look like the perfect tool to strengthen the link between conservation and sustainable development.

A mega Event on sustainable tourism were organised by Tosamaidan development fourm at Tosamaidan last week. Director Tourism Kashmir, Special Secretary Revenue, ADC Budgam, CEO Tourism Development Authority, Budgam and Chief Education Officer, Budgam participated in the event to explore the possibility for Eco tourism, rural tourism, and adventure Tourism to act as a learning tool.

Results show that the sustainable tourism had some positive effects, such as the creation of a network for collaboration between various stakeholders.

Higher governmental levels might support sustainable tourism as a learning tool and catalyst for sustainable development of Tosamaidan Meadows Budgam.