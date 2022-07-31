Systematic model to match COs with POs

The weeklong workshop on ‘Physics Curriculum Development’ (PCD) concluded today at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar with a unique aim to overhaul the Physics Curriculum as per NEP 2020.
The workshop was vital for achieving long-term goals of New Education Policy 2020 and to mark the completion of two years of the versatile policy.
After many mind blowing sessions with eminent experts both within and outside the institution and country (in hybrid mode), all parameters of the policy which has provision for awareness of new areas of knowledge, skilling to meet industrial demands for economic development of people, lifelong learning and multidisciplinary studies of students to develop a comprehensive view of issues from a realistic paradigm, holistic approach to education, cultivating scientific temperament, problem-solving attitude and above all respecting moral values have been taken into consideration.
The new curriculum shall develop empathy, imagination, courage and should prepare students to deal with 21st century challenges besides working on SDGs systematically and simultaneously.
The revised system will indeed make him/her honest and shall show integrity in everyday matters - committed to work, inspires to keep growing and multiple interests and strong sense of responsibility and resilience. Open minded to learn new things and should handle conflicts smoothly and skillfully through inquisitive approach.
Outcome based learning should guide us to match Course Outcomes (Cos) with Program Outcomes (Pos), a model is prepared by Dr Shah which can be further refined as per need of the institutions/houses of wisdom. It is in fact the most important formula to better prepare students for the life ahead, along with, “Academic Audits” and “Academic Councils” in force.
The Model is Prepared by Dr M A Shah, Head PG Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology Srinagar during weeklong workshop on “Physics Curriculum Development” from 25-29th July 2022 as per NEP 2022 & recommendation for “Academic Audit Council” in all Schools/Colleges/Universities across country.
