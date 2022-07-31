Systematic model to match COs with POs

After many mind blowing sessions with eminent experts both within and outside the institution and country (in hybrid mode), all parameters of the policy which has provision for awareness of new areas of knowledge, skilling to meet industrial demands for economic development of people, lifelong learning and multidisciplinary studies of students to develop a comprehensive view of issues from a realistic paradigm, holistic approach to education, cultivating scientific temperament, problem-solving attitude and above all respecting moral values have been taken into consideration.

The new curriculum shall develop empathy, imagination, courage and should prepare students to deal with 21st century challenges besides working on SDGs systematically and simultaneously.

The revised system will indeed make him/her honest and shall show integrity in everyday matters - committed to work, inspires to keep growing and multiple interests and strong sense of responsibility and resilience. Open minded to learn new things and should handle conflicts smoothly and skillfully through inquisitive approach.