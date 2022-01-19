Tackle it with seriousness

Consequences and remedy

The consequences of exploitation are widespread and multi-dimensional in nature. Those who exploit may enjoy for the time being, but those who get exploited are the worst sufferers. They face mental, psychological and emotional breakdown.

This is associated with moral turpitude. It may also result in their non contribution for the development and progress of their society. They may lack interest in their daily life which in extreme cases may end up in suicides or social delinquencies. All this makes the process of social control more complex.

What is the remedy to this social ill is a million dollar question. The remedy lies in providing the basic moral, ethical, cultural and religious values to our children and guiding them to live by those etiquettes.

Not only this, but also the ideas of universal brotherhood, cooperation, coordination, mutual respect, live and to let live should be inculcated in every being at every stage. Government of the day should also come up with a suitable policy framework wherein exploitative culture is discouraged, and culprits penalized. Instead, the honest, dedicated, laborious, cooperative and submissive beings should be encouraged and honored.

Then and only then we would be able to get rid of this menace and dream of a free and fair society.