Tackling Superbug Challenge

DR. FAAZIL BASHIR RATHER

Globally food animals are being extensively reared not only as a source of nutrition but also a source of income. Demand of animal protein for human consumption is rising at an unprecedented rate and is expected to double during the first half of this century.

Worldwide around 12% of the human population depends solely on livestock for their livelihood and the sector accounts 40% of global agricultural gross domestic product (GDP).

The rapidly growing population and urbanization followed by improved economy and purchasing power, has led to increased demand for animal based products, which has necessitated the uncontrolled use of antimicrobials for growth promotion among food animals.

Scientific evidences demonstrate that over/ inappropriate use and misuse of antibiotics in food animals and the subsequent contamination of the environment can contribute to the development and emergence of antibiotic resistance.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a silent pandemic which has the potential to be more deadly than COVID-19 and is reportedly the third-leading underlying cause of deaths world-wide. It has been predicted that the day when medicine no longer finds enough help from antibiotics may be just around the corner.

World Health Organization strongly recommends an overall reduction in the use of all classes of medically important antibiotics in food-producing animals, including complete restriction of these antibiotics for growth promotion and disease prevention without diagnosis.

The rise and spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is creating a new generation of ‘superbugs’ that cannot be treated with existing medicines. The impacts of leaving AMR unchecked are wide ranging and extremely costly, not only in financial terms but also in terms of global health, food sustainability and security, environmental wellbeing and socio-economic development.