Tackling Zoonoses under One Health Approach

BY SYED AKRAM HUSSAIN

World Zoonosis Day’ is observed every year on 6th July to honour the success of French scientist Louis Pasteur, who administered the first vaccine against zoonotic disease (rabies) administered to little boy Joseph Meister who was bitten by a rabid dog.

The purpose of this day is to raise awareness among people and to increase understanding of zoonotic and emerging disease risks as well as to encourage collaboration among medical, public health professionals, veterinarians, environmentalist, ecologists, government officials and other stakeholders under one umbrella.

It also promotes the concept of ‘One Health’ which recognizes the inter-connectedness of human, animal and environmental health. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the approach is key to the management of shared threats for future outbreaks and pandemics at the human-animal-environment interface.

As with the world’s second largest human population, varied biodiversity and greatest densities of tropical livestock, India possesses favourable environment for transmission of zoonotic disease.

‘Zoonoses’ are any disease or infection that are naturally transmitted between vertebrate animals to human and vice -versa. As per World Health organization, there are over 200 known types of zoonoses, which comprise a large percentage of new and existing diseases in humans. Some zoonoses such as rabies are 100% preventable through vaccination and other preventive measures.

It is also estimated that, globally zoonoses account for more than 60% of all infectious disease and 75% of emerging pathogens. In India, major zoonotic diseases of public health significance include rabies, brucellosis, influenza, tuberculosis, toxoplasmosis, cysticercosis, echinococcosis, Japanese encephalitis, plague, leptospirosis and Kyasanur forest disease.