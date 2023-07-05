Tackling Zoonoses under One Health Approach

BY SYED AKRAM HUSSAIN
World Zoonosis Day’ is observed every year on 6th July to honour the success of French scientist Louis Pasteur, who administered the first vaccine against zoonotic disease (rabies) administered to little boy Joseph Meister who was bitten by a rabid dog.
The purpose of this day is to raise awareness among people and to increase understanding of zoonotic and emerging disease risks as well as to encourage collaboration among medical, public health professionals, veterinarians, environmentalist, ecologists, government officials and other stakeholders under one umbrella.
It also promotes the concept of ‘One Health’ which recognizes the inter-connectedness of human, animal and environmental health. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the approach is key to the management of shared threats for future outbreaks and pandemics at the human-animal-environment interface.
As with the world’s second largest human population, varied biodiversity and greatest densities of tropical livestock, India possesses favourable environment for transmission of zoonotic disease.
‘Zoonoses’ are any disease or infection that are naturally transmitted between vertebrate animals to human and vice -versa. As per World Health organization, there are over 200 known types of zoonoses, which comprise a large percentage of new and existing diseases in humans. Some zoonoses such as rabies are 100% preventable through vaccination and other preventive measures.
It is also estimated that, globally zoonoses account for more than 60% of all infectious disease and 75% of emerging pathogens. In India, major zoonotic diseases of public health significance include rabies, brucellosis, influenza, tuberculosis, toxoplasmosis, cysticercosis, echinococcosis, Japanese encephalitis, plague, leptospirosis and Kyasanur forest disease.
In recent years new emerging disease such as avian influenza, H1N1, Nipah virus infection, CCHF, trypanosomiasis and corona virus has stressed the importance of creating awareness about zoonosis.
This day can be celebrated through different activities such as organizing awareness programme, workshops, educational campaigns, conferences, meeting with different stakeholders, printing and electronic media etc. to take action to prevent and control zoonotic diseases.
The basic principles of zoonoses prevention, control and eradication involves reservoir neutralization, reducing contact potential and increasing host resistance.
This goal can be achieved through interdisciplinary network of partners to improve surveillance and monitoring of zoonotic diseases. Awareness about the diseases among farmers, livestock owners, veterinarians, para-vets, para medical workers as well as environmentalists should be increased and conducted regularly.
The “one health” approach bringing veterinarians, health-care providers, and other sectors is urgently requires for successful implementation strategies for controlling important emerging and re-emerging zoonotic diseases.
Division of Veterinary Public Health & Epidemiology, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry, SKUAST-Kashmir is giving health education and diagnostic service in the fields of public health since its establishment besides teaching and research as prime mandate. The division is organizing a day long programme on 6th July 2023 to celebrate ‘World Zoonoses Day’ under theme on “One World, One Health: Prevent zoonoses, Stop the spread” to make the community aware about zoonotic disease, their potential risks and ways of prevention and control, where experts from medical and veterinary professionals will deliberate views on tackling zoonoses under ‘One Health’ frame.
Prof. Syed Akram Hussain, Head, Division of Veterinary Public Health & Epidemiology, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry, SKUAST-Kashmir
