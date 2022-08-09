Taiwan: US-China military theatre

Why should such a place ever be facing any threat of military intervention, and that too because Nancy Pelosi Speaker of the US House of Representatives, visited the place, discarding all the warnings by Beijing that her visit had consequences.

This brings two questions, was it necessary for Pelosi to visit Taiwan which has placed the island in dire straits, or is China behaving too arrogantly. This debate will go on for a long time. But right now there is a situation and it is precarious.

China started live-fire military exercises, encircling the island nation, thus demonstrating that how powerful it is in the world at this crucial moment in history where it can claim any geography as its own. The parallels have been drawn between the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

China, after am unprecedented spell of display of its military power, has halted the exercises. But that is not the end. It is guided by a strategy. The exercises will be resumed at regular intervals. This is how China works. That is equivalent to wars without actual wars. Beijing is doing all this to punish Taiwanese for hosting Pelosi.

By the way Pelosi is not the first Speaker of the US House of Representatives to visit Taiwan. One of her predecessors Newt Gingrich had visited the island 25 years ago. China had objected to the visit that time, but the situation has changed massively since then.

That time the US was the sole superpower after the end of the Cold War, and China had just hit the road of economic power. The geopolitics was different and the world looked toward Washington for providing solutions to all the problems, ranging from Europe to Asia.