Take a long shot

If, as suggested by some researchers, the virus turns endemic, there are chances that different kinds of restrictions that are in place because of the rising cases of Omicron induced infections, might go.
One can only pray for a situation returning soon where the world finally gets back to a normal state of affairs. But till then we are bound to suffer this pandemic, and its fall outs on economy.
The most pressing need right now is that while we make arrangements for flattening the curve, we should be mindful of not harming the economy.
Over these two years we have witnessed a rattling of our economic structures. This has resulted in deeper crises, and it will take good time to overcome the after effects of that.
Right now it is central to economic revival that the weakened structures are bolstered, and a new confidence is infused into markets. If we talk about J&K, we have many businesses that have received a serious hit. The business community right now is in a grave crisis, and it won’t be easy for this community to overcome the challenges it has to face in coming months and years.
If we take the case of those small businesses that had availed bank loans and were bound to pay interest on it, besides returning the actual amount in instalments, the condition is more than pathetic.
Unless some radical decisions are taken by the government to salvage such business the larger wheel of economy cannot attain pace. Another sector that received the beating is the education sector.
Barring a few high end schools, the story is very painful. There are many schools in J&K that are on a verge of closure. The staff in these schools is not getting salaries from past many months, if not for over a year.
Since the closure of schools continues there are least chances of these schools getting any revenues as fee from students, and disbursing the salaries of the staff.
Since our focus is on some high end schools only, we miss the big picture underneath. Someone in the administration need to take up this issue seriously.