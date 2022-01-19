Take a long shot

Over these two years we have witnessed a rattling of our economic structures. This has resulted in deeper crises, and it will take good time to overcome the after effects of that.

Right now it is central to economic revival that the weakened structures are bolstered, and a new confidence is infused into markets. If we talk about J&K, we have many businesses that have received a serious hit. The business community right now is in a grave crisis, and it won’t be easy for this community to overcome the challenges it has to face in coming months and years.

If we take the case of those small businesses that had availed bank loans and were bound to pay interest on it, besides returning the actual amount in instalments, the condition is more than pathetic.