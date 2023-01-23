Take avalanche warnings seriously

An avalanche warning has been issued by the government in eight districts of Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours. The people have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing out in avalanche prone areas. Avalanches hit several places in upper reaches this winter.

Two labourers of a construction company were killed when an avalanche occurred at Sarbal area in Sonamarg on January 12. Later, four more avalanches were reported from some places but there were no reports of any casualties.

With Meteorological Department now predicting a fresh snowfall in Kashmir, the avalanche warning has been issued in eight districts. These warnings must not be ignored and should be taken seriously. This way there will be no loss of life whenever an avalanche occurs.