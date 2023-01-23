Take avalanche warnings seriously

An avalanche warning has been issued by the government in eight districts of Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours. The people have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing out in avalanche prone areas. Avalanches hit several places in upper reaches this winter.
Two labourers of a construction company were killed when an avalanche occurred at Sarbal area in Sonamarg on January 12. Later, four more avalanches were reported from some places but there were no reports of any casualties.
With Meteorological Department now predicting a fresh snowfall in Kashmir, the avalanche warning has been issued in eight districts. These warnings must not be ignored and should be taken seriously. This way there will be no loss of life whenever an avalanche occurs.
Reports from upper reaches say that while most people take precautions, there are some people particularly youngsters who despite the warning come out and do activities.
There are concerns in the official circles that this increasing trend is not in the interests of the people in avalanche prone areas. Such a tendency is not advisable. If officials issue directions for safeguarding the lives, it is the responsibility of the concerned people to implement such directions. It is for their safety.
Once the danger of avalanches is over, the people can come out and do their normal activities. Till the danger is there, they should remain indoors.
In past when there was not so much of progress in the mass communication field, the people on their own would take precautions and would not unnecessarily move out during the avalanche danger.
That is why the people would mostly remain safe. But amid reports of some people not paying any heed to warnings issued by government authorities now, there are fears of loss of human lives in avalanches. This has to be avoided at all.
The government machinery cannot be outside the door of every house in upper reaches to implement its directive. The people must behave with responsibility.
Till now, this winter, the plain areas in Kashmir experienced light snowfall, while the higher reaches moderate to heavy snowfall. There is a prediction of moderate to heavy snowfall in higher reaches again.
If heavy snowfall occurs, then there will be again the danger of avalanches in such areas. The people will have to be cautious and should not do things like venturing out amid avalanche warning.