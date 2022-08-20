Take good care of them

Elder abuse in Kashmir

The share of the elderly population in Kashmir is more than 10 % of the state’s total population (Census, 2011). Unknown to many and hidden in common parlance people fall victim to abuse after 60 years.

The primary reasons for the same are the shift in filial piety values, dwindling joint family structures, migration, a rise of dual-career families, increasing life expectancy, which leads to a prolonged old age characterised by poverty, degeneration, dependency.

Furthermore, health problems such as heart diseases, arthritis, urinary infections, lifestyle diseases, falls leading to disability make older adults vulnerable to abuse, neglect, or even abandonment by family members when they require greater care and attention.

It is also found that older adults who are bedridden are the ones who suffer the most. The most commonly elderly face difficulties such as those related to vision, chewing, hearing and walking, which put them at a more significant disadvantage and risk for abuse and neglect.

In addition, there is an increasing trend of children forcefully dumping older parents against their will. Due to the out-migration and emigration people are now more likely to leave behind their old parents who are left alone, wrestling with functional disabilities, loneliness, and sometimes with no money.

The World Elder Abuse serves as a reminder in realising the importance of addressing the needs of the elderly who may seek recourse. The Indian Parliament passed the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act in 2007, which allows the elderly (60 years and older) who are ‘unable to maintain themselves to take legal action against adult children or grandchildren who fail to provide them with basic necessities and medical care.

Although this act codifies the basic rights of older adults and is particularly germane to vulnerable sub-populations such as widows, low-income individuals, and other adults who may be subjected to elder abuse, neglect, or ill-treatment.

However, the law is difficult to enforce, contains no assurances for childless adults, and does not address what, if any, are the responsibilities of the Indian government towards its ageing citizens. Such family-centred social welfare measures must be supported by appropriate government initiatives such as robust pension and healthcare delivery programs.

Jammu and Kashmir does have an old age policy, and it must constitute Maintenance Tribunals at the revenue division level and Appellate Tribunals at the district level to exercise the powers and discharge the functions granted under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 and the Rules framed by the state government.

However, the functioning of tribunals in states also reveals that even though tribunals have helped the senior citizens in a significant way to establish their right to proper maintenance, they are marred by issues like high pendency of cases, multiple hearings, delayed disposal of cases, procedural difficulties.

Also, an early assessment of complaints, involvement of police officials in executing and monitoring awards of the tribunals as some of the measures to strengthen the functioning of the tribunals to benefit the elderly.