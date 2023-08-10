Taking care of our lakes

J&K being a Himalayan region, is gifted with beautiful valleys and lakes. While in Kashmir valley, we have Dal, Nigeen, Aanchar, Khushal Sar, Gilsar, Wular and Manasbal lakes, there are also other wetlands of immense ecological importance in other divisions of J&K. In Jammu division, Mansar Surinsar are the major water bodies. Logically all these lakes should have been under a single administrative Department but the case is not so.

J&K LCMA, earlier Lakes and Water Ways Development Authority, was established in 1997 for conservation of water bodies in Kashmir but the said authority has confined its activities to Dal and Nigeen lakes. One fails to understand if the authority looks after only Dal and Nigeen lakes why has the authority been given a pan J&K name? It is high time that this is rectified and the authority is suitably renamed matching its area of operations. To a common man, it appears that this authority controls all water bodies in J&K, given its current name. The said authority comes under the administrative control of Urban Development Department.

As has been reported in Greater Kashmir many times, no authority is looking after Aanchar, Gilsar and Khushal Sar lakes all located in the capital city. Although an NGO, NALCO has been actively carrying out the cleanliness drives for the twin Lakes of Khushal and Gilsar under mission EHSAS, need of the hour is that LCMA takes over these three waterbodies in Srinagar city to free these lakes from encroachments; with the support of law enforcement agencies and accelerate conservation efforts.

As for other lakes in rural Kashmir, we have a curious case with Wular Lake, currently claimed by two administrative Departments.