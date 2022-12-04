Taking care of the kitty

(i)Consolidated Fund: It consists of two sections: Revenue and Capital including Public Debt and Loans. Revenue section is further divided into Revenue Receipts and Revenue Expenditure. Revenue Receipts include Tax Revenue, Non Tax and Grant in-Aid. Revenue Expenditure contains General Services, Economic Services, Social Services and Grant in Aid. The Capital section is divided into Capital Receipts and Capital Expenditure/Payments. Capital Expenditure is further divided into seven sectors of General Services, Economic Services, Social Services, Public Debt, Loans & Advances, Transfer to Contingency Fund and Inter-State Settlement.

(ii)Contingency Fund: This fund is a sort of imprest established by the State Legislature by law and is placed at the disposal of the Governor to enable him to make advances for meeting unforeseen expenditure pending authorization by the State Legislature for such expenditure. The unforeseen expenditure also includes the expenditure that will be incurred on a new service which has not been included in the budget of J and K. This fund too has only one major head of account. The amount of contingency fund of J and K for the year 2020-21was Rs.25 crore. The fund is recouped by debiting the expenditure to the functional major head concerned in the Consolidated Fund of the State.

(iii)Public Account: This account represents six sectors of Provident Funds, Small Savings, Reserve Funds, Deposits & Advances, Remittances & Cash Balances and Suspense & Miscellaneous. Public moneys received by or on behalf of government where the government acts as a banker or trustee are credited to this account. The Public Account is not subject to the vote of the Legislature.

Governments accounts are presented in a six tier classification viz, Major Heads with four digits, Sub-Major Heads (two digits), Minor Heads (three digits), Sub-Minor Heads (two digits), Detailed Heads ( two or three digits), and Object Heads ( two or three digits). Major Heads represent functions of Government, Sub-Major Heads represent Sub-Functions, Minor Heads show programmes/activities, Sub-Minor Heads show schemes, Detailed Heads denote sub-schemes, and the Object Heads express purpose or object of expenditure. The expenditure to be incurred on planed programmes and schemes is termed as plan expenditure. Likewise the expenditure incurred on pay and allowances of gazetted & the non-gazetted officers, rent/rates/taxes if any, watch & ward, maintenance charges, day to day expenses for running the office etc is termed as non-plan and booked as revenue expenditure under a relevant major head of account which is allotted a four digit code. 0-1 represents major head revenue receipts, 2-3 represent major head revenue expenditure, 4-5 capital receipts and expenditure, 6-7 describe loan/advances heads and appropriation to contingency fund, 8-contingency fund and public account. Adding 2 to the first digit of the revenue revenue head will give the code number of revenue expenditure head and adding further 2 to the revenue expenditure the capital head.

Exampli gratia:0058 is Major Head Revenue Receipts of Stationery & Printing Account. Adding 2 to first digit will make it 2058 which is Major Head Revenue Expenditure of Stationery & Printing Account and adding further 2 to this account will make it 4058 which forms Major Head of Capital Expenditure for Stationery & Printing Account.