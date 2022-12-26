Taking governance to grassroots level

Usually the programme is a day long process and it will be in the interests of the administration & people to have an inter-department discussion session for better co-ordination between different departments on the issues and projects for timely completion.

Mostly irrigation set up in rural areas and transport system in urban areas remains burning issues during the programs besides sadak, pani & bijili. It has come in notice with dismay that in late hours senior doctor referring an emergency patient from district hospital is treated by Junior doctors at SMHS or SKIMS, hence the life of patient in danger. This peculiar situation needs to be addressed so that precious life could be handled efficiently & saved.

It has been observed that involvement of local people - citizen participation - is important on the projects’ commencement for the area in addition to government & public representatives in case of rural area. With the advent of globalization & interstate dependency new challenges to the administration came into being.

To tackle with an activated administration by technological improvements, a new inter-regional relationship of our interests across issues has to be addressed. Trade and financial developments have tightened to mesh of economic linkages. The new state of affairs just cannot be wished away but must be engaged with.

We should build up expertise to ensure regional interests and are properly served at both ends. We must evolve domestic policies to control our future and serve our interests better. Without the capacity to handle this new situation by involvement of intellectuals, “citizen participation”, we would be striking empty postures and would fail to seize the opportunity to develop in this behalf.

Similarly at UT level utilizing the services of intellectual people with bureaucratic & political government set up is immediate need to frame process & complete the developmental projects.

The main objective of “people participation” is to have a meaningful input into decision making process. The low cost projects needs to be completed within fixed time and land dispute cases to be settled on fast track basis for overall development of area.