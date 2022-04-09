Tale of Interest Rates

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its bi-monthly monetary policy review on April 8 (Friday) kept the key policy rates unchanged. The benchmark repo rate stands unchanged at 4% for the 11th straight time. The move of the RBI to keep the rates unchanged was a surprise as the market experts this time were almost certain about a rate hike.

Technically speaking, any policy rate cut means a relief to the people. However, in an unchanged rate scenario, the borrowers will continue to enjoy the lowest rate of interest on their loans.

Interestingly, RBI’s stand on key interest rates not only keeps experts alive with their predictions and analysis, it has over a period of time attracted common man’s attention. Actually, it is the fast financial intermediation even into unreached areas which has changed the economics of thinking preferences of one and all.

Now people keenly follow every spell of stance of monetary policy whenever the apex bank announces it. People today are keen to know more about percentages of cash reserve ratio (CRR), Repo & Reverse Repo rates than the prices of essential commodities.