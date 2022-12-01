Tale of Jonah’s people

History bears witness that people find it hard to believe until some affliction strikes them. As and when affliction strikes them in one form or another, they get to believe, however belief in the face of adversity may be of no avail. In a study of history of religions, people of Jonah {Hazrat Younis (A.S)} remain an exception, as entailed:

‘’If only there was one town that believed and benefited by its belief, except for the people of Jonah. When they believed, We removed from them the suffering of disgrace, in the worldly life, and We gave them comfort for a while’’ (10:98)