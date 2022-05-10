Talent Hunt

The skill, talent, and intellect are things that have been distributed by God among people. None of these gifts is anybody’s monopoly. And it is not confined to any particular class of people.

We have seen brilliant minds emerging from far off places. We have seen people coming from very poor background making riches and creating a name in business at global level.

We have seen great sportspersons coming from humble backgrounds. All this tells us that talent can be found anywhere.