Tales from our society

We, as humans, are primarily social beings, and our existence is fundamentally dependent on our society. If we cease to be social, we will be soon in extinction.
Everyone among us, irrespective of our status, is existent because of our social bonding with others and once we somehow disintegrate from this bonding, whatever the cause, our existence will come to a naught.
With the advent of science and technology and the subsequent usage of modern facilities and gadgets, these social connections are diminishing day by day. Not only this, but our familial relations are also getting hampered with every passing day.
And the problem is more compounded by the onslaught of the material rat race which, generally, does not bother for ways and means and, many a time, also trespasses even the familial and social fabric.
Plus, the unchallenged and ‘unethical’ individualism quite often tramples over these mutual bonds which render our relations and interconnectedness prone to disintegration sooner or later.
With the result, our society encounters new checks and challenges with every passing day. And if, these issues would not be addressed with proper handling and care, on war footing, the day will not be far when our social fabric would disintegrate and then it will be our ‘destined’ fall.
Let me cite here a first-hand experience which narrates the tales of our society that sheds light on these social and familial challenges which have to be addressed right now else it would be too late to repent.
Yesterday, while walking to my home in the evening, I greeted a person, probably in his late seventies, of our locality. To which he replied in his sober and soft tune and asked me, where I was posted and how was my mother doing now after brief illness? I gently replied, and once he realised that I would pay a patient ear to his suggestions rather advices he continued…
“You know Bilal; life has brought me to a stage where I have finally realised that neither I have succeeded in this life nor have I sent anything for the life hereafter. Throughout my life, since my youth, I have worked tirelessly, sweat and blood, in order to make both ends meet for my family as I was the eldest of my siblings.”
While he was narrating his story, I was thinking why was he so pessimistic as all of his three children are well settled millionaires and he himself lives a good life. But he keeps on, “You know, undoubtedly my all children are employees and well settled but still what is in my hand and what have I achieved. They are grossly busy in their lives with their families and hardly anyone among them listens to me anymore. Believe me, I am just a living entity now and no one asks me what I want and neither seeks my opinion in any matter these days. And, you know, I am watching all this happen every single day…
While he was narrating his harsh experiences, tears were trickling down through his swollen eyes and worn out cheeks. Though I tried to console him in the best possible way I could, but perhaps I failed to comprehend the intensity of his pain which I believe, no one could have. And then the Mu’azzin from a local masjid called for Maghrib prayers, and we bid each other goodbye.
This is not just a story of a single person, rather it is the story of almost all of our parents and grandparents who have nourished and brought us with their sweat and blood and who have unfortunately, wished to cherish the fruits and shadows of the gardens in the future they are the Baghbaans of. The story speaks volumes about our collective socio-ethical standards we are holding onto.
But we must not forget the golden rule, “What goes around, comes around.”
