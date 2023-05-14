Tales from our society

We, as humans, are primarily social beings, and our existence is fundamentally dependent on our society. If we cease to be social, we will be soon in extinction.

Everyone among us, irrespective of our status, is existent because of our social bonding with others and once we somehow disintegrate from this bonding, whatever the cause, our existence will come to a naught.

With the advent of science and technology and the subsequent usage of modern facilities and gadgets, these social connections are diminishing day by day. Not only this, but our familial relations are also getting hampered with every passing day.

And the problem is more compounded by the onslaught of the material rat race which, generally, does not bother for ways and means and, many a time, also trespasses even the familial and social fabric.

Plus, the unchallenged and ‘unethical’ individualism quite often tramples over these mutual bonds which render our relations and interconnectedness prone to disintegration sooner or later.

With the result, our society encounters new checks and challenges with every passing day. And if, these issues would not be addressed with proper handling and care, on war footing, the day will not be far when our social fabric would disintegrate and then it will be our ‘destined’ fall.