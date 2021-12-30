Talking Time: As 2021 ends, 2022 begins

Our age is the numerical order of this time and we value it relative to our achievements in life. For example, a 20 year old lad is too old if he has not yet finished his school while a 50 year old is quite young to be a prime minister of the country. However these meanings are very superficial. As for instance, New York is 3 hours ahead of California but that does not make California slow. Someone graduated at 22 but waited 5 years before securing a good job. Someone became a CEO at 25 and died at 50. While another became a CEO at 50 and lived to 90 years.

Obama retired at 55 while Trump started at 70. Time provides the necessary conditioning for a wish to fulfil or an act to happen. Despite all its pervasiveness in our everyday conversations, describing time doesn’t come straightaway. Time is one of the great mysteries of nature. Every single thing in the universe is bound to time. A good number of philosophers, teachers and theologians have speculated on the true nature of time.

According to Einstein, our consciousness of time as past, present and future is only a stubbornly persistent illusion. Feynman and Hawking also believed that way. Whatever has happened or is happening or is yet to happen is all out there. Our birth and death moments are already at some space time coordinates.

It only depends on our location in Universe. The “past” is just a slice of the universe at an earlier location while the “future” is at a later location. If someone calls me from a remote location, no matter how fast the signal passes, it always takes some time to reach me. He is unable to access my present while he is still in his present. He has rather accessed me in future and I have connected to his past. Time is a relative concept due to which the distinction between past, present and future is a mere illusion. Someones past is the future of someone else.