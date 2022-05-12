Tangdar: A scenic place, full of real life woes!

Gauri Healthy heart project as a part of its remote district commitment of “No Heart Attack Mission-2025” is currently engaged in its Mission in the village Tangdar, North Western Kashmir.

This village in Tehsil Karna is located at a distance of 67 Kms from the district headquarter Kupwara. It is on the line of control (LOC) with Neelam valley to its north and Leepa valley to its south.

It is surrounded by Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK) on 3 sides and is frequently in news because of cease fire violations and cross border infiltrations. As per the census of 2011 it has a population of 5634 of which 2969 are males, with a male: female ratio of 1.2:1.

The percentage of population of children below 6 years was 20%. Most people speak Urdu, Pahari and a small number Kashmiri language.