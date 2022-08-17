Teacher: It’s a leadership role

Must be an embodiment of patience. Since the pace and speed of learning are different from one student to other, it is very important to understand students, their skills, talent, memory and treat them individually to guide them towards the best.

A teacher must have problem-solving skills to help students overcome their challenges.

Education has changed a lot in recent times. It’s more interactive now with the intrusion of digital media. The new-age technology like artificial intelligence, augmented reality, are opening a new dimension in education.

But there is a large role that the teacher has to play here. They are no more seen as the only keepers of information. Information is already shared and students have chewed them, digested them.

Teachers can gear up to help students to understand knowledge and concepts outside the textbook. More the teachers interact with students with viable, real-life examples, incidents, etc. students will have a better understanding and more awareness of the subject. With real-life examples, they can apply their lessons to many subjects. The teacher has to be a consistent guide to help the student in graduating from one lesson to another.

Have you ever heard about “Problem of plenty”? Today’s students face that while choosing a career. There are so many options available and for an inexperienced student that it becomes really difficult to steer their career in the right direction.