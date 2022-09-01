Teachers: Our Pride

The school teachers are our great leaders who make our students; guaranteeing our future by mindful care of the real treasure in students. The role of teachers is now diverse and pivotal in social, cultural and moral development of a complex society.

Every year on 5th of September we recall and remember the teachers as most of them remain in oblivion, unsung heroes.

5th September is celebrated as Teachers Day across the country in honour of the second president of India Dr. SR Radhakrishna an educationist par excellence who was born on this day; nation pays tribute to nation builders.

APJ Abdul Kalam described teachers and teaching with dexterity as; “Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, caliber and future of an individual. If people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me”. The teachers are the best! Every time truth is forgotten, they are the ones who revive it. The ideal teacher makes an ideal school and an ideal school develops an ideal society.