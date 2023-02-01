Teaching Environment beyond Classrooms

World Wetland Day is celebrated on 2nd February every year to commemorate the day on which the Convention on Wetlands was adopted in the year 1971.

The main purpose of celebrating this day is to promote the conservation, and wise use of wetlands. Just as forests are called as the ‘lungs of the earth’, wetlands are the ‘kidneys’ that regulate water and filter waste from the landscape. The BEd programme offered by Directorate of Distance Education University of Kashmir has one of the core papers titled as Environmental Education.

Right from inception I have been telling thousands of pupil teachers that this paper is not just to pass a BEd examination but a mass awareness tool to sensitize their students to display eco-friendly behavior.

During the contact classes pupil teachers are told to read current environmental related articles from newspapers, journals, magazines.

Next day these articles are discussed and debated in the class where I play the role of the moderator. This is followed by PPT presentations and sharing of environmental e-resources on the respective whatsApp group of the students. Using Google docs online quiz is conducted to check the level of environmental awareness of the pupil teachers.