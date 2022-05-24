Teenage Cell Phone Addiction

It is not an esoteric debate anymore that our teenager population has a labyrinthine relationship with technology.

They are expected to use technology both in and out of the classroom to make the grade, they organise their social lives through various apps and social media platforms, and they use technology to stay updated and on top of their many, many activities.

Today’s teenagers face intense levels of pressure to ‘keep the pace up’. Sometimes their phone use is tied to recreational activity and can help them relieve stress, but at others they use their phones to keep up with their busy lives.

Ensuring that kids’ technology use doesn’t result in more stress for them isn’t an easy task; there’s no clean-cut way to delete stressful technology activity. So how can parents, let alone kids themselves, navigate the often-stressful world of tech?