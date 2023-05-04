Thali, not Thalinomics in Social Sciences

BY MOHAMMAD ASIF

But whose veg thali and/or chicken thali should one have? Should one have Veg-chicken thali of life-world or social-world? Or should one have Thali as an adjective or as a noun? Thali as an adjective is exclusive and thali as a noun is inclusive.

Social sciences have been pre-occupied from its very inception with what it means to opt for a social inquiry to make sense of socio-cultural world. Our meal (Thali) is a daily activity at university canteens and is an object of social inquiry. What does it tell us about our sociality and sense of doing the Social Science. As the three-time Pulitzer winning author, Thomas Friedman states that he starts his day as a learner by not wasting his breakfast by having it alone. So, the question is what our thali tells us about our learning processes.

Biologically it is hunger that drives us to eat but modern societies are indelibly possessed by consumerism, therefore, our food choice is also scripted by it. University campuses are a meeting ground for students coming from dissimilar backgrounds-cultural, economic, literary and many more. Canteen is a meeting ground of speckled life-worlds and social-world at university campuses, and they can and cannot be a high pitch of conspicuous consumerist activities.

This makes us believe that anything that is costlier is of a higher quality and it becomes really a symbolic of one’s socio-economic status. This thing has high psychological consequences which is at the core, among the many factors, of an inclusive-exclusive discourse. Here, it is very observable to observe the very struggle of self in the submergence of life-world into a social-world.

Social Sciences as a discipline made entry into the realms of disciplines as an attempt of systematic knowledge production with its own set of methodological reflections on our attitude towards society and culture. The primary focus of it has been to enable us to develop scientific understandability of what it means to be a social being.

In this respect, social science as academic discipline provided us with a critique of mechanical behaviour which was considered to be the realm of non-human beings and domain of humane behaviour was advocated for humans.

Since the many subfields of the social sciences are, in one way or another, concerned with social phenomena, humans are expected to have a solid understanding of the components that go into making up the idea of a social phenomenon.

This gave birth to separate subfield, called Social Phenomenology. Phenomenologists believes that social world is a human construct, and it is collective of ‘Life worlds.’ In between life world and social world is caught ‘Self’ for which a recent phenomenon emerged in social sciences called inclusive-exclusive discourse.