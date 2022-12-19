Thank the farmers!

Agriculture is the most healthful, most useful, and most noble employment of man,” quoted George Washington. Indeed, Agriculture is the mother of all cultures. If you ate today, thank a farmer. In order to acknowledge the importance of farmers, countries across the globe celebrate the farmers’ day.

National Farmer’s Day (Kisan Diwas) is observed every year on 23rd December in India to remember the role of Indian farmers in the economy.

The day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh as he brought farmer-friendly policies and worked towards the welfare of the farmers.