Thank you FIFA, Thank you Qatar

6. Satisfaction: The people witnessing the World Cup in Qatar, particularly from the western world spoke nothing but good regarding the Qatari hospitality, culture and warmth they received.

7. Ultimate Messi Moment; Lionel Messi destroying defences and scoring wonders was an absolute treat. It had to be Argentina. It had to be Messi. It was surely written in the Stars.

Perhaps, the moment that received the loudest of cheers was not the winning penalty but when Sheikh Tamim draped the Bisht (An Arab dress for an official occasion and worn for celebrations) on the Argentine captain’s shoulders. This is the greatest honour that you could bestow on a person in the Arab world.

Leo has finally won the planet’s Ultimate Prize and that too in some fashion. Many congratulations to the Little man from Rosario, Argentina and the blue sea of fans across the world.

This World Cup also gave us new stars like Sofiyan Amrabat, Josko Gvardiol, Enzo Fernandez, Cody Gakpo, Azzedine Ounahi and so on. We also saw some brilliant performances between the sticks, not just during the matches but also during the penalty shootouts.

It is safe to say that this World Cup was not won by goals up top but saves at the back. Yassine Bounou, Dominik Livakovic and Emi Martinez were on top of their game and contributed massively to their team’s successes.

Gianni Infantino, the President of FIFA quoted this tournament as ‘the best ever’. He also added that ‘many people from around the world have come to Qatar and have discovered the Arab world, which they did not know or they knew only what was portrayed to them.”

This FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has given us goals, saves, players, teams, redemptions, heart-breaks and heart-makes but most importantly it has given us memories that will last a lifetime.

All of this would not have been possible without the vision of The Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hammad Al-Thanni, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the Chief Executive Officer of the World Cup in Qatar, Nasser Al-Khater and the thousands of workers and volunteers who played a vital part in making this tournament a resounding success.

This World Cup was Indeed the Best One Ever. From the bottom of the billions of footballing hearts:

Shukran FIFA!

Shukran Qatar!