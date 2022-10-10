“Thanks for your question”

The origin of the Kashmir problem, since 1947, is because of Pakistan. The international community, though very few in it, listen to Pakistan and respond, needs to be made aware of what this country is doing to the rest of the world. An aggressive anti-terrorism diplomatic campaign is in the interest of the people of Kashmir. The people in the Valley, let it be said with all sincerity, do know what Pakistan has done to them, but they are still less than vocal in condemning the acts of terror. This is left to few leaders to come out with statements of condemnation after some acts of terror, the people at large are unable to speak it out. The fact is that they have suffered the most. The official count that 42,000 died in the past over three decades, is not the exact figure, in a sense that it is death census, not its impact over the emotions and psychology of the Valley. They want a full stop to it. If the terrorism emanating from across the border finds its echo at the international level, it would have its own impact. Kashmiris, who watch, international narratives with interest and utmost attention, draw their own conclusions. Delhi should know that how its changed attitude at the international diplomatic circles will yield dividends. Right now, the frank assessment is that as and when they hear K word from the international figures, be that from Turkey, or Germany, they believe that there is something unresolved.

Simultaneously, the work should start on what Home Minister Amit Shah promised last week; “We will not talk to Pakistan, we will talk to you ( the people of Kashmir) instead, and listen to people here ( in the Valley) than to Pakistan”. This dialogue will yield its results. The development is good, ending social inequities is better, but the best way forward, as Shah, outlined is talking to “our own people”. The work on it should start now, the format need not be through the interlocutors but people to people contact and drawing up of a method in which Kashmir, its problems and its aspirations are understood by the people in the rest of the nation, and vice-versa. That will help Delhi to shun its shyness in talking about Kashmir.