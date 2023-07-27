That Bus (full) of Budding Blooms!

Dear reader, this missive comes to you after an eight-month long lull. Away from public gaze, I am in the process of learning, relearning and unlearning. I am immensely grateful to my loyal readers who reached out during the sabbatical. I shall share professional life update at an appropriate time. In this write-up, let me walk you through my journey of being a Good Samaritan.

Why Volunteer?

Consider doing a social experiment sometime soon. Find a genuinely needy fellow/family. Help them with whatever you can (without pulling out your camera/phone). Leave the spot quickly and feel the contentment afterwards. It is an enriching experience because you leave your imprints behind without advertising about it. You facilitate the road for someone stuck due to life’s unhappy realities. Volunteering makes us happy and a better person. Devote your time- the most precious gift, and feel the immaterial reward.

As a community leader and a change agent, I feel individuals are impacted and communities transformed with sharing and caring. Volunteering has to be altruistic. You can’t volunteer because you feel obligated or guilty.

Benevolence, an act of kindness, is a godly trait. Volunteering is the finest example of benevolence. We all face rainy days or a season of trial, but as Winston Churchill puts it, we make life by what we give.

Volunteering helps hopeless people find purpose in life and its impact heals them. Service has the power to cure. The company we are surrounded with carves the way for who we become! Volunteering has paid me in so many ways that money can’t meet. Impactful contribution to the particular cause, I strongly feel about, makes me healthy and hearty.