Thaw on cards?

The relevance of talk-shows that dwell on past mythical backgrounds to pass judgments on present is losing credence. It is difficult to convince young generation to believe the unquestioned stories, which cannot stand to the scrutiny of science and technology.

Pakistan had been living in it and India had started, but soon its policy framers and political leadership have realized that retreating into primordial without identifying tradition is to shut the windows of future.

No nation can afford to live in the times, which have gone and cannot be reproduced in a world which is diverse, dependent and well knitted and subject to individual substantiation.

People want bread and butter and assured future for their children. Its prerequisites are sufficient purchasing power, peace and stability. The thrust of diplomacy is not on expansions but it is on assemblage of the cultural and economic capital for betterment of life chances.

Social media might have diversified, but its ramifications are that it makes our youth to believe that accommodative existence in this world is worth believing than the charms of the other world in waiting. Electronic revolution and information technology have opened out the cover from the mythical truth. Relative truth can be verified.

Religion, politics and ascribed stratifications all are for power, domination and quality of life in this world. No wonder, the social media campaign against elite discourse and essentialist history is in fact accepting this reality that power elites of all realms have become susceptible to scrutiny.

First time, Pakistani Establishment remains defensive, political elites are whispering in murkiness, so is the power of social media and ‘symbolic capital’ dictating and setting the terms of functioning.

Imran Khan has emerged a cult politician, larger than imagined. He has created a new social political consciousness that does not leave the army a sacred cow. It has generated latent functions of deconstructing history. The social media discourses and interviews in Pak occupied Kashmir for seeking information and opinions from the below are visible, only to be believed.

It is the economic and moral crisis in Pakistan that has melted the frozen animosity perpetuated in the talk shows and print media over the years. The powerful generals, elite judges and influential individuals all have been exposed by scienticism of goal rationality.

The impending moral and economic crisis has made governability unworkable. This has reproduced Imran Khan, as the new Avatar of Pakistan, loved and imagined by the youth, both men and women. It is up to him now, whether he takes his people on primordial lines or progressive market liberalism.

Legal rational framework has been the essence of modern capitalism. There is no scope to mingle myth and primordial through religion in it. Religion is to strengthen the inherent morality of an individual and functioning in the system. Pakistan is our reflective shadow.

Our economic success has to be holistic and sustainable, for that stability and peaceful existence are imperative. There is no scope for morbid noisy discourses on television sets. People understand that it is the regenerative politics that can fetch legitimate moral mandate to rule.

Prime Minister Modi is no novice to know that using religion for power gaining in the long run is detrimental to party as well as well to the nation. His foreign policy, his finance ministry and infrastructure ministry (roads and constructions), all have faces to generate trust.

The economics and its distribution is distinct variable than ideology and faith to produce good will in the masses. The leadership has to be visionary and responsible in ensuing times, when there is internal churning, regional alliances and economic compulsions for making process of corrections that ensure a safe journeying of the nation.