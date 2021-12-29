The 2021 EU-Belarus Border Crisis

The border crisis between Poland and Belarus has been going on for over a month and it shows no signs of stopping. The situation has been one of the largest humanitarian crises in 2021. It all started with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko winning the election for the sixth time in a row, an election that many considered as rigged just like his previous ones but this time there were massive protests across Belarus demanding for him to resign.

Lukashenko has been ruling Belarus with Russian support since 1994 and has been widely regarded as Europe’s last dictator. After massive protests, the Lukashenko government arrested thousands of protesters and held them in prisons across the country. During this brutal crackdown, at least 3 people were killed and over 20000 political prisoners were detained including his main opponent Sviatlana Tsikanouskaya. She was later taken by government forces and sent to Lithuania through the border.

This was the moment when the European Union intervened, imposed sanctions and from this point, this squabble between Lukashenko and the EU increased. After the first round of sanctions, Lukashenko continued his brutal policies arresting more and more people and further curtailing human rights and freedom after which the European Union (EU) struck with two more rounds of sanctions on the Belarusian government officials that included travel and economic bans.