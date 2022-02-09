The 2022 Kazakh Crisis

In Kazakhstan, it is also illegal to take out protest, to form a union, and to show any anti-government symbols or speeches. That shows the manner in which Nazarbayev ruled this country and he kept power as central as possible. He had very good ties with the Russian President and this ensured a smooth going for his presidency.

By January 5th, situation worsened across the nation and at many other places like Aktau, Aktobe people took out massive protests. At most places, these protests were headless and had no direction, but the message was common: Shal Ket in Kazakh that translated to “old man, out” referring to Nazarbayev to leave.

Even though he left the office in 2019, his influence over the policymaking was still seen and the new present Tokayev was only a puppet picked by Nazarbayev.