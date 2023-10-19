The act may gradually die

It is the irony of circumstances that Right to Information Act (RTI) is losing its sheen with every passing day as its goal of promoting transparency and accountability have become casualties which can be attributed to the recent amendments, including central government’s attempt via Digital Personal Data Protection Act of 2023 which has enhanced the 'secrecy’ under the pretext of’ Privacy’.

Political observers feel that there is nothing to celebrate its 18th anniversary even after the inception of RTI Act on October 12, 2005 especially when six out of 29 state information commissions are headless and seven institutions are working at recused strength which reflects the common psyche of politicians cutting across the party line to ensure its burial in times to come.

Need to exert

Majority of state information commissions and CIC have been rendered irrelevant as union as well as state government officials tend to ignore the information which is sought by applicants. Experts say that there is dire need of providing the teeth to these institutions otherwise they should be closed down.

Due to lack of powers to punish the bureaucrats, stereotyped replies are sent to CIC and IC which is ridiculous and normally says “information is being collected.” 2nd, RTI act must have provision to check the misuse by some fake activists who mint money and indulge in the blackmail of officials.

The politicians and bureaucrats connive with such elements to undermine the spirit and motive of the act.3rd,The union government must give powers of contempt of court to CICs and ICs to punish violators so that there is a feeling of fear psychosis amongst the bureaucrats. Interestingly, at least, six states have intentionally delayed the appointments of CICs and ICs as same do not figure in their list of priority thereby weakening the institutions.

As per data, more than 4,800 applicants are received by the central and state commissions daily and pendency has crossed the mark of about 1,75,00,00 which speaks volume about the efficiency of these institutions? An identical and miserable situation prevails in national and state human rights commissions also which have been made almost defunct especially when appointees are to the liking and preference of ruling party.