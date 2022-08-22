The alliance that stands tall

BY NOOR UL HAQ

They say that power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. As the saying goes the mainstream politics of Kashmir has seen many ups and downs throughout this turbulent political weather; what has been impacted is the trust of a common man in the mainstream political leaders.

At present when Jammu and Kashmir is at a crucial juncture, after losing the statehood, there are many questions about the political road ahead.

The politics of the Jammu region has different contours as compared to the politics of the Kashmir region. However this time the aspirations of the people remain the same and probably the needed political breakthrough will also be one.

For the people in the valley, BJP is seen as a political party that went contrary to the aspirations of the locals by abrogating the state’s special status.

If the BJP’s model of politics is studied carefully, they have been very clear in their manifesto before seeking the mandate from the people.

Apart from excellence in grassroots organisational politics, it goes to the BJP’s credit that the clarity of thought they had in their manifesto was well translated into action.

However, it remains a different question whether or not that was in the interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.