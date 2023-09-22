BY AZAD HUSSAIN

The picturesque Kashmir Valley, known for its apple orchards, has faced a new and formidable challenge in 2023. The emergence of the Apple Leaf Blotch Miner (ALBM), a tiny insect pest, has wreaked havoc on the region’s apple crops, leaving farmers devastated and experts scrambling for solutions. This unforeseen crisis has been attributed to a complex interplay of factors, including changes in pest dynamics influenced by climate factors and the diversification of crops.

In the not-so-distant past, the ALBM was a relatively inconspicuous pest. However, 2023 has witnessed an exponential spike in its population, with sightings reported across almost every corner of the valley.

This sudden surge in ALBM infestation has sent shockwaves through the community of apple growers in Kashmir, who have been grappling with unprecedented levels of crop damage. Last year, the pest’s impact was relatively minimal, but this year’s onslaught has pushed apple growers to the brink.