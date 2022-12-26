The Arc of Life

You do a lot of improv stuff in design because life is a long improv skit. None of us know what’s going to happen. We’re making this up as we go along. Life design, as we teach it, is simply giving you the competency of life and vocational wayfinding which is learning how to be good at the improv skit called your life. There’s many good yous, but not one right you. All we need to do is find a couple of good yous, and let’s go have a fulfilled life design.

When we were building the first laptop, nobody knew what a laptop was. And we just built lots and lots of prototypes and tried lots and lots of things, and eventually, you way find to an optimal solution-- not the only solution, but a really good one. Isn’t that the way we experience our lives?

We try stuff, we get a signal back from the world-- is that working, not working? How do we feel? And then we hopefully optimize that decision at that point, and we move forward.

When you’re happy-- I mean, we do a thing called the good time journal. We do the empathy stuff. Look, if all you know is you’re unhappy and you feel completely stuck and you’ve been saying that over and over to yourself 15, 20 times a day for the last seven years, you probably hardly know anything at all. So here’s the really good news. There’s probably a massive green field out in front of you.

I suggest you to do three things, learn the science of happiness, apply the lessons to your life, and share it with others. If you follow this formula you will develop the skills to choose hope, live a full life, and get better and better the older you get. Even better, you can be a force for bringing hope, love and happiness to others. Don’t forget that to cement all these ideas in your brain, you have to explain them to others. Starting today then, you’re the teacher of these ideas. You can and should explain to everyone who will listen that they can be happier and how to do it. When you do this, you’re building a better, happier world. And you know what, that’s a world I want to live in.

There’s one thing to note, however, which is that the last few years of life are less certain in happiness than the earlier parts. That’s the squiggle at the end of the U. True, lots of people get happier and happier, There is a pretty big group, however, that doesn’t.

They go back down at the very end. Whether you get this last uptick in happiness or go back down depends to a very large extent on your actions earlier in life. Reaching the end of the river of life can be a peaceful and masterful accomplishment if we learn how to take on the twists, turns, and currents of the water. But make the wrong choices, and the end isn’t so great.