The blessed 10 days

The last month of the lunar calendar Zil-hajj holds a great significance in the Islamic calendar, as Hajj is performed in this month. One of the best deeds that one can do during these ten days is to perform Hajj to the Sacred House of Allah.

The one whom Allah helps to go on Hajj to His House and to perform all the rituals properly is granted paradise in the words of the Prophet (PBUH): “An accepted Hajj brings no less a reward than Paradise.”

The pious and upright companions of the Holy Prophet (PBUH ) and their first generation followers used to spend this month in prayers and supplications, particularly the first ten days.

Praise be to Allah Who has created time and has made some times better than others, some months and days and nights better than others, when rewards are multiplied many times, as a mercy towards His slaves.

This encourages them to do more righteous deeds and makes them more eager to worship Him, so that the Muslim renews his efforts to gain a greater share of reward, prepare himself for death and supply himself in readiness for the Day of Judgment.

These ten days include Yawm ‘Arafah (the Day of ‘Arafah 9th day), on which Allah perfected His Religion. These days also include Yawm al-Nahr (the Day of Sacrifice), the greatest day of the entire year and the greatest day of Hajj, which combines acts of worship in a way unlike any other day.



In fact, today we continue to witness unacceptable differences in the start of the Islamic months from one country to another, sometimes within the same country too, with newspapers carrying different Islamic calendar dates on a given day.

There is a growing demand to discuss a unified Islamic calendar especially for this month, as most of the events like the fasting on nine Zil-hajj corresponds to the stay of pilgrims in Arafat and the day after is celebrated as Edd. Following good deeds have been recommended for these days ;