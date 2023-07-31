The Bugle sounded

In Jammu and Kashmir, the political scene is completely changed on the ground from what it was in 2014 when the last assembly polls were held. Under this scenario there is uncertainty regarding which party is strong and popular and to what extent, and which party is not. The panchayat and ULB polls can give some indications in this direction. These polls are very important for the political parties regarding their preparations and strategies for assembly elections and parliament polls as well.

Secondly, the panchayat and ULB polls are also imperative for the parties to have a grip on the electoral politics at the grassroots level. The major parties would not like to leave any space for rivals. It is to be seen whether NC, PDP, Congress and CPI (M) will contest the polls jointly or separately. Their moves and subsequent election results can set their future strategy for assembly and Lok Sabha polls also.

Watching the performance of BJP in these polls will be of great interest for the party leadership and to other rival parties. Its popularity in its stronghold Jammu will be tested again in elections there. Can Congress, Panthers Party, DPAP, NC, PDP and Apni Party, and some other Jammu based groups, put a fight there or not? For last several years BJP has tried to widen its support base by reaching out to Gujjar and Bakerwal and Pahari communities.

The party also took some steps for their welfare. In past, NC and Congress, and later PDP to some extent, used to get the support of these communities. BJP's reach out to different sections of society in Kashmir is also in progress. The party wants a foothold in Kashmir and intends to get the support of people. BJP is taking all steps in this direction.

Whether the other parties here like it or not, BJP is seriously knocking at the door of politics in Kashmir now. NC, PDP and Congress is finding it difficult to deal with the new political scenario more particularly when the new parties with their areas of influence have also emerged on the scene. BJP's agenda more particularly regarding its aim to abrogate the Article 370 was very much known from the day it was founded.