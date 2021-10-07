The case for criminal responsibility

Today, of course, the situation is no longer the same. We do not ask children whether they want to have an apple or a coin to decide whether they are criminally responsible or not.

Many countries impose minimum ages, and they set an age under which children cannot be held criminally responsible. Above that age, they can be held responsible. Now, questions then arise about what is then the proper age to set? Is it 12, 8, 18, even 21?, so these are many questions. To approach these questions, a first notion we have to understand is the notion of the penal majority.



Now, the Convention on the Rights of the Child has set the minimum age for penal majority. So the convention urges states to set the age at 18, and to design a separate juvenile justice system for all children. This is clear in article 43 from the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which reads as follows. States Parties shall seek to promote the establishment of laws, procedures, authorities and institutions specifically applicable to children alleged as, accused of, or recognized as having infringed the penal law.



Now, this means that every country should set a separate system for dealing with child juvenile defenders, so the age of penal majority.



The minimum age of penal majority, in principle, is 18. Because the CRC defines children as every person below the age of 18. And many countries have indeed set their minimum ages for penal majority at age 18. While in other countries, there are exceptions. And sometimes children under 18 who have committed an offense, but an offense that is judged very severe, can be transferred to the adult criminal justice system.



This is against the text of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. But some countries do still have this possibility. So now we've established the idea that there is a minimum age of penal majority. And states need to design a separate juvenile justice system. That doesn't resolve all questions related to minimum ages. There are certain age limits, also within the separate juvenile justice system, that can be set. And just to illustrate, I'll briefly say something about the sanctions, minimum ages for imposing certain sanctions. And something about the criminal responsibility and minimum ages for criminal responsibility. So within a separate juvenile justice system, there can be sanctions that are the same or different compared to the adult justice system. And in some juvenile justice systems, certain sanctions, like, for instance, the deprivation of liberty, are limited to children of a certain age onwards, let's say 15. And would be not possible to lock children up under 15. I only impose that sanction once they become 15.



Now, another field where minimum ages play out are related to criminal responsibility. So within a separate juvenile justice system, we can still ask if there is need for imposing a minimum age for criminal responsibility. Which would mean that if a person under, let's say, 10 or 12 who commits a crime cannot be prosecuted at all. Not even within a separate juvenile justice system. That is, in fact, the real discussion about minimum ages of criminal responsibility. There are many differences between countries about these minimum ages of criminal responsibility. Some set them as low as seven or ten. Others go a bit higher, they say 12 or 14 years. There are also countries who did not set a minimum age at all. And it is up to the judge to decide, case by case, if in this particular case the juvenile is to be held criminally responsible according to his age and maturity.