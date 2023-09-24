The challenges ahead

India's education policy has traversed a lengthy path since the colonial era, largely untouched by the evolving needs of its society and economy. Yet, in the backdrop of Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) - the ambition to provide quality and equitable education for all, fostering lifelong learning opportunities worldwide - India, as a signatory to the SDGs, embarked on a transformative journey in 2020. This endeavour, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, represented a seismic shift in educational paradigms.
The NEP 2020 marked a radical departure from the status quo, aimed squarely at recalibrating India's education system to be market-centric. From elementary schooling to advanced research, sweeping changes were set in motion. Some were long-anticipated, while others emerged as urgent necessities.
At the college level, the entire course structure underwent a metamorphosis. Traditional bachelor's degrees gave way to four-year programs, while postgraduate offerings condensed into specialized one-year programs. This reshaping of the academic landscape promised an exciting and unpredictable future.
Even in the unique academic landscape of Jammu and Kashmir, the NEP found its place. To accommodate the region's harsh winters, academic calendars diverged from the national norm. Nevertheless, higher education institutions in Jammu and Kashmir embraced the NEP in 2022, marking the start of a transformative journey that will see the first NEP-centric batch complete their undergraduate degrees in 2025.
Universities bore the brunt of change, as they were tasked with offering one-year specialized master's programs from 2026 onward. Furthermore, the research module within universities witnessed a complete overhaul. Students achieving a cumulative CGP of 7.5 or higher in their first six college semesters gained direct access to a one-year undergraduate research program, potentially skipping the one-year master's program and directly enrolling in PhD and research programs.
The foremost challenge confronting Jammu and Kashmir colleges is the expansion of infrastructural capacity. These institutions were originally designed for six semesters over three years, but with the introduction of the NEP, they will now accommodate an additional two semesters. A concerted effort is needed to expand infrastructure to meet these new demands.
At the faculty level, a pivotal transformation ensued, with the mandate that all undergraduate college faculties must hold a PhD and be research-centric. The one-year undergraduate research program necessitates experienced faculty members proficient in research, further elevating the academic landscape.
Understanding and adapting to the new hierarchical structures and outcomes at the university level is paramount. It should be followed by comprehensive preparation, including syllabus design, cost structures, and specialized research module development, to ensure a seamless transition.
NEP-2020 is a tailored response to India's youth bulge, aiming to provide quality education while aligning with market demands and employment prospects. However, it calls for extensive brainstorming to craft marketable academic and educational degrees.
This discourse serves as a call to all stakeholders, urging them to actively participate in brainstorming and constructively contribute to the creation of a holistic education policy. This policy must cater to the demands of the job market, enhancing the educational landscape not only for India at large but also for the unique region of Jammu and Kashmir. In doing so, we can pave the way for a brighter, more prosperous future for all.
(The author’s are affiliated with the Department of Economics, IUST )