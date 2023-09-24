The challenges ahead

India's education policy has traversed a lengthy path since the colonial era, largely untouched by the evolving needs of its society and economy. Yet, in the backdrop of Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) - the ambition to provide quality and equitable education for all, fostering lifelong learning opportunities worldwide - India, as a signatory to the SDGs, embarked on a transformative journey in 2020. This endeavour, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, represented a seismic shift in educational paradigms.

The NEP 2020 marked a radical departure from the status quo, aimed squarely at recalibrating India's education system to be market-centric. From elementary schooling to advanced research, sweeping changes were set in motion. Some were long-anticipated, while others emerged as urgent necessities.

At the college level, the entire course structure underwent a metamorphosis. Traditional bachelor's degrees gave way to four-year programs, while postgraduate offerings condensed into specialized one-year programs. This reshaping of the academic landscape promised an exciting and unpredictable future.

Even in the unique academic landscape of Jammu and Kashmir, the NEP found its place. To accommodate the region's harsh winters, academic calendars diverged from the national norm. Nevertheless, higher education institutions in Jammu and Kashmir embraced the NEP in 2022, marking the start of a transformative journey that will see the first NEP-centric batch complete their undergraduate degrees in 2025.