The changing face of money

As a user, there is a plethora of applications that one can choose from. In practice, people use multiple digital wallets, primarily to cater to compatibility across disparate payment platforms. The major advantages of using Digital Wallets are :

· Convenience – of not carrying physical currency/ credit cards on person.

· Risk Avoidance of theft or loss due to non-existence of any physical entity.

· Accessibility to finances anywhere/ anytime.

· Ease of Usage.

· Monitoring and Tracking of all spends and transactions.

Despite these advantages, there is a flip side to Digital wallets, the main disadvantages being :

· Risk of unauthorized access (by someone who gets hold of your credentials).

· Risk of Hacking regardless of data encryption and security measures by the wallet providers.

· Exploitation of vulnerabilities to gain access, especially on public Wi-Fi networks.

· Financial loss due to fraudulent transactions on one’s wallet.

· Risk of security breach at the Wallet provider’s end.

· Non- acceptance with many merchants/ vendors due to diversity of payment platforms.