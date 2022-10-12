The Collapse of the Care Economy in Kashmir

In the contractual arrangement system across J&K, a female employee is somehow entitled for 40 days paid maternity leave no matter the delivery is normal or through a C-Section. For the same job, a lady who is employed ‘permanently’ in the same department, doing the same job the entitlement is six months paid leave with additional two years paid child-care leave.

The startling question that arises here is: do women have different biological settings based on the nature of their employment viz the permanent and contractual positions?

A few days ago, I was sitting in office preparing for the upcoming lecture and the helper came with a box of sweets. One of our staff members who is employed against a contractual position recently had a baby. The helper told me she has come. As I went to see her, nothing about it turned out to be pleasant! Her ‘(under-)paid’ maternity leave had ended and it was the 41st day. She was supposed to join back on the 41st day of her C-Section.

She looked pale and weak and every shade of feeble. She was supposed to leave her new-born baby with God-knows-whom because the salary she is drawing there is no scope to pay for a domestic help or a baby sitter. The babies are not allowed on the campus and mothers not allowed to stay back: in the contractual system.

Each passing moment, I could see her turning paler and paler, cold and colder and by 12 in the noon she was already trembling. Discovering her feeble condition she started to cry and with a fearful heart went to the administrative office, mostly dominated by men with ‘permanent and substantive’ positions to humbly request for a ‘leave without pay’.

That is how exactly the state administration itself is knocking the collapse of the care economy. Initially it is creating self-proclaimed logic-less rules like contractual employment and 40 days maternity leave. Then to add fuel to the fire under-paid employments are created and the scope to substitute the personal care at family level with domestic help and baby sitters is eliminated out.

What is being created? A growing army of unhappy contractual employees. Tired contractual women burdened with double load of house and office work. And at the end an empty bank account with over-aged in-eligibility to appear for the jobs that are decades and decades away from contemporary times, all summed up in the collapse of the care economy in the region.