The colourful memories

With the onset of spring in Kashmir, everyone keeps a watchful eye on the opening of the Bagh e Gulala (Tulip Garden), in Srinagar. Tulip Garden is not only one of the largest gardens in Asia but also a home to several flower species other than tulips like daffodils, hyacinths, roses, iris etc. Besides gazing upon this wonder from afar, one feels like the rainbow has descended on earth.

I had only heard about its beauty until 2013, and had seen the fascinating pictures of the tulips either on the newspapers or in the books. As local visitor, my desire to visit this garden was so strong that every year I would yearn to visit this garden.

But then the garden was thrown open and I’d hook with something else thereby diminishing my chances to see the garden year after year. Finally, one day I got a chance to see this lovely landscape of tulips physically.